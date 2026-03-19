Ola Electric Launches Navratri Mega Sale With ₹30,000 Benefits, Limited-Time EV Deals & Special Muhurat Offers Announced

Phot-Ola |

Mumbai: Ola Electric has launched a special Navratri Mahotsav to attract customers during the festive season. The company is offering benefits worth more than ₹30,000 on its electric scooters and motorcycles. This limited-period offer is available only during the nine days of Navratri.

What Benefits Customers Get

Under this festive sale, buyers can get multiple benefits. These include cash discounts of up to ₹9,999 on the S1 scooter range, an extended warranty of up to 8 years, and instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select credit card EMI purchases.

All these offers together make electric vehicles more affordable for customers.

Special Muhurat Mahotsav Deals

The company has also brought back its “Muhurat Mahotsav.” In this, there will be a special 90-minute window every day where limited units will be sold at very low prices.

During this period, the S1 Pro+ (4 kWh) will be available at ₹99,999, while the Roadster X+ (4.5 kWh) will be offered at ₹79,999. These deals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upgrade Program Expanded

Ola has expanded its Insider Upgrade Program across India. Now, around 60% of customers can access it. Earlier, it was available only in selected cities.

With this program, existing customers using Gen 1 and Gen 2 models can upgrade to the new Gen 3 models easily. The company said the response to this program has been positive.

Product Range and Prices

Ola Electric currently offers a wide range of vehicles. The S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) is priced at ₹1,80,338, while the S1 Pro+ (4 kWh) costs ₹1,60,338. The S1 Pro models are priced between ₹1,19,999 and ₹1,39,999.

The S1 X series starts at ₹84,999. The Roadster motorcycle range is priced between ₹99,999 and ₹1.89 lakh.

Rising Competition in EV Market

Demand for electric vehicles is growing fast in India. Companies are using festive offers and upgrade programs to attract buyers.

Ola Electric’s Navratri campaign is part of its strategy to strengthen its position in the EV market and encourage more people to switch to electric mobility.