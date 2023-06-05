Odisha Train Tragedy: Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation Announces 10-Point Relief Plan

Twitter

The tragic train accident in Odisha has left at least 275 dead and more than a 1,000 injured, and it was followed by heartbreaking scenes from ground zero. Apart from the government, NGOs and corporate entities have stepped forward for relief work amidst the devastation. Among them, Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation has kicked off relief efforts with a focus on 10 key points.

Apart from providing round-the-clock support for rescue efforts and those hurt in the accident, below are the measures that the Reliance Foundation is undertaking in solidarity with those affected.

Free fuel, jobs abd medical care

1. The Jio-BP network will supply free fuel for ambulances deployed to the disaster site.

2. Reliance stores will provide free ration supplies, including flour, sugar, dal, rice, salt and cooking oil, for the next six months to affected families.

3. Free medicines for injured to support immediate recovery and free medical treatment for those hospitalised after the accident.

4. Counselling services for emotional and psychosocial support.

5. Jobs at Jio and Reliance Retail for one family member of the deceased.

6. Provision of support aids to people with disabilities, including wheelchairs, artificial limbs.

7. Specialist skill training for those impacted to find new employment opportunities.

8. Microfinance and training opportunities for women who may have lost their sole earning family member

9. Provide livestock such as cow, buffalo, goat, poultry for alternate livelihood support to rural families impacted by the accident.

10. Free mobile connectivity to a family member of bereaved for a year to enable them to rebuild their livelihood.

To assist the Emergency section of Balasore's collectorate and the National Disaster Relief Force, Reliance has also deployed its own team of disaster management experts.

Nita Ambani, the founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, "Our team continues to provide round-the-clock aid and assistance to the injured. While we cannot undo the suffering caused by the tragedy, we are fully committed to helping the bereaved families rebuild their lives and prepare for the future."