Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosts state's flagship investor summit 'Make in Odisha Conclave 2022'

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. | ANI

The grand ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2022’, Odisha Govt’s flagship investor summit, was flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Janata Maidan ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The biannual event, which was postponed in 2020 on account of the Covid pandemic situation, enters its third edition this year.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the gala event, Odisha’s Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said a string of front-line industry leaders of the country are expected to attend the five-day conclave from November 30 to December 5.

They include L N Mittal, Executive Chairman, Arcelor Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources Limited, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL and T V Narendran, CEO&MD of Tata Steel.

Moreover, representatives from - Japan, Norway and Germany – who are partnering in the event will also grace the occasion. In the last edition of Make in Odisha Conclave in 2018, only Japan had participated as the Country Partner. “The Conclave will see participation from corporate India,” Deb added.



The Industries Minister said over 11,600 registrations have been received by the government for participation at the Conclave. “The organizers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning all the Conclave days,” he said.

Elaborating on the massive preparations that was carried out by the Govt of Odisha ahead of the event, Deb said, “Twenty-two of Odisha government’s departments have come together to plan and execute this massive initiative by the government.”

He said the details on the plenary sessions, thematic sessions, sectoral sessions, speaker list have been made available to the delegates and participants on the MIO portal, which was launched at the hands of the CM earlier this month.

As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22, in the last three months, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had led government delegations on road shows to various metros across the country including Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad as well as in Dubai. He said the road shows had evoked huge response.

Following inauguration, the Chief Minister hosted a plenary session followed by sectoral deliberations & sessions on emerging sectors, thematic sessions on women SHGs and School Transformation in Odisha in the subsequent days, till December 3. The last day (December 4) will be having exhibition, mega cultural event and food court which will be open for the public.