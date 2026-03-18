Odisha Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth ₹4,510 Crore, Set To Create Over 10,000 Jobs

The Odisha government approved 23 industrial projects worth Rs 4,510.65 crore at the 145th SLSWCA meeting on March 18, 2026. |

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 4,510.65 crore.​ These projects were approved at the 145th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg.​ According to an official statement, the approved projects are expected to generate 10,122 employment opportunities, significantly contributing to inclusive economic growth and reinforcing Odisha’s emergence as a leading industrial destination in eastern India.​

“The approvals reflect the State’s strategic focus on employment-led industrialisation, sectoral diversification, and regional equity, aligned with the broader national vision of Purvodaya. By catalysing investments across both established and emerging sectors, Odisha continues to position itself as a key driver of industrial growth in the eastern region,” added the state government.​

The approved projects span a wide spectrum of sectors, including Wood-based Industries, Chemicals, Apparel, Technical Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Manufacturing, Aluminium Downstream Industries, Electrical Equipment, Steel & Metal Downstream Industries, Food Processing, Agro Processing, Gemstones & Jewellery, Infrastructure, IT & ITES, and Tourism & Hospitality.

This diverse portfolio underscores the State’s commitment to building a resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven industrial ecosystem.​ These projects will be implemented across eleven districts—Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh—ensuring balanced regional development and deeper industrial penetration across the State.​

Among the major investment proposals are in Koraput with an investment of Rs 870.82 crore, generating 1,000 employment opportunities; a tile adhesives manufacturing unit in Balasore; a pharmaceutical product manufacturing unit in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 236.90 crore, generating 549 jobs; a Sulphuric Acid Plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 425 crore; and a grain-based ethanol unit along with a co-generation power plant in Kalahandi, etc.​ “Aligned with the vision of Samruddha Odisha 2036, these approvals mark another significant step towards transforming Odisha into a leading industrial and economic powerhouse of eastern India, contributing meaningfully to India’s growth story,” noted the state government.​

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