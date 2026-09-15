Obama Backs AI Safety Laws, Warns Of ‘Potential Catastrophe’ Without Regulation

Barack Obama | AP image

Former US President Barack Obama has backed the creation of federal regulations for artificial intelligence, warning that the rapidly advancing technology could lead to a “potential catastrophe” if appropriate safeguards are not introduced.

In a statement on Monday, Obama said AI governance should become a major focus of public discussion and urged policymakers in Washington to take early action.

He said regulations should address safety risks, prepare for AI’s impact on employment and children, and ensure that the benefits of the technology reach a wider section of society.

Obama calls for stronger AI safeguards

Obama criticised the idea of relying only on voluntary measures created by technology companies, arguing that such steps would not be sufficient to address the challenges posed by advanced AI systems.

“Voluntary standards made by a handful of tech companies won’t be enough,” he said.

His remarks were seen as a criticism of President Donald Trump’s approach, which has favoured a lighter regulatory framework for AI development. Trump’s administration had introduced an optional system allowing AI developers to provide the government access to advanced models for security assessments.

“Given what we know about technology, we can’t stuff AI back in a box. But we can collectively determine how it’s developed and how it’s used, rather than sitting back and letting AI and its fallout happen to us,” Obama said.

AI regulation becomes political issue

Obama’s intervention comes as concerns over AI risks have increased, with technology executives, researchers and lawmakers debating how quickly advanced models should be developed.

The former president’s comments also place AI regulation among key political issues ahead of upcoming elections. Democrats are increasingly positioning themselves as advocates of stronger AI safety measures, while Trump has opposed tighter controls and dismissed some warnings about AI risks.

Obama has also advised Democratic leaders to develop a broader AI strategy, urging future presidential candidates to present clear plans addressing the safety and economic challenges created by artificial intelligence.