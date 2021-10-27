Oasis Fertility forays into Karnataka with its IVF clinics in Bengaluru

Oasis Fertility, healthcare experts in Reproductive Medicine and Advanced Infertility Treatments, today announced their foray into Karnataka region with the launch of its flagship state-of-the art IVF centre at HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

The centre was inaugurated by Kiran Gadela – Co-Founder and Managing Director, Oasis Fertility, and Dr. Durga G Rao – Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, along with Dr. Krishna Chaitanya – Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility. Saalumarada Thimmakka, Indian Environmentalist and Padma Shri Awardee 2019 graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of Honour.

Kiran Gadela – Co-Founder and Managing Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “We are optimistic about the Karnataka market, and have plans to expand to 10 more centres in the region in the next five years – with plans underway to start centres in growing tier 2 towns like Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi etc. The fertility sector in the country is growing at 25 percent CAGR.”

Dr Durga G Rao – Co-Founder and Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “It’s important to maintain a fertility rate of about 2.1 in society, so that we, as a nation, always have a consistent and constant young generation who are instrumental in the development of the nation and society.”

Dr Krishna Chaitanya – Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist at Oasis Fertility, said, “Some of the cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ramanagaram, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikmagalur and Uttara Kannada have seen a drastic decline level in fertility levels. Fifty percent of this is attributable to male fertility. Male infertility is on the rise due to factors such as varicocele, obesity, lifestyle changes, etc. We, at Oasis Fertility also operate exclusive Male Fertility clinics under the Androlife banner.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:23 PM IST