Nykaa welcomes new senior leaders to drive its next phase of growth

Nykaa, a beauty and fashion destination, welcomes several new senior leaders across technology, finance, business, and marketing to spearhead its next phase of growth. The new leaders will join existing leadership, now comprising over 50 leaders, and will be instrumental in driving the company's growth agenda forward. Each leader has been carefully selected for their maturity, wealth of experience, industry expertise, and passion for innovation and growth.

Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa, “We are excited to welcome each of these new leaders in key roles that drive the company's important businesses and functions. With a common entrepreneurial ethos and mindset, this leadership team is well poised for success as the Nykaa ecosystem expands in scope and scale."

Technology & Product

Rajesh Uppalapati has joined as the Chief Technology Officer. Having worked for Amazon for 20 years across different roles and geographies and more recently at Intuit, he has a proven track record of delivering successful, world-class, large-scale, performance critical technology projects while leading large teams.

Abhishek Awasthi, Eswar Perla, Dhruv Mathur and Amit Kulshrestha have joined the existing technology leadership team. With a collective experience of over 60 years between them across organizations such as Walmart, Amazon, Magicpin and LBB, they take on key roles in product and engineering, helping to drive innovation and growth across the company's digital platforms.

Finance, Legal & Regulatory

As Nykaa’s diverse businesses carve out their own path, there is growing opportunity and complexity in the finance, legal and regulatory functions.

Leading finance is P. Ganesh, as Nykaa’s Chief Financial Officer. He brings with him over 27 years of diverse experience in Financial Reporting, Business Finance, Taxation, Investor Relations, Banking, M&A and Corporate Law, serving as the CFO across companies such as TAFE Group, Pidilite Industries, Godrej Group, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

With over 25 years of experience across diversified sectors, at organizations such as Vodafone Idea, Shaadi.com, Ultratech Cement, Viacom18, Sujeet Jain is the company's Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer. He leads the legal, company secretarial, compliance & regulatory functions.

T.V. Venkataraman, with over 25 years of experience across companies such as Ashok Leyland, Flipkart, & Aditya Birla Group, joins the team, responsible for the Internal Audit & Risk Management charter.

Business & Revenue

Vishal Gupta, a seasoned veteran, with over 27 years of experience at Unilever has extensive experience across geographies and BPC categories. In his role as the head of Beauty Consumer business at Nykaa, he leads innovation, brand building, growth and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the eB2B distribution business. He will spearhead the next leg of growth for these two strategic and high growth businesses.

Dr. Sudhakar Y Mhaskar leads innovation at Nykaa's Consumer Business as the Chief R&D and Quality Officer. He brings rich experience of over 30 years across Unilever and Marico, with expertise in new product development including packaging, consumer insights, quality, and technical regulations.

Shailendra Singh, with over 16 years of experience at Unilever, supports the beauty ecommerce business in the category and brand management function.

Marketing & Customer Growth

Marketing leadership at Nykaa is strengthened with new leaders joining the charter; Sudhansh Kumar, leading performance marketing, Priya Bellubbi, leading customer lifecycle management and Suchita Salwan, leading the content charter.

They bring with them diverse knowledge and experiences of over 40 years between them across digitally led organizations, including Amazon, Myntra, Livspace, Hotstar and LBB. These new roles reflect Nykaa's commitment to customer-centric marketing strategies that drive growth and loyalty.