 Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail launches Tira to compete with Nykaa in beauty retail space
Consumers will be able to buy products from shoppable videos, and will find tips, tutorials, and personalised recommendations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
From relaunching iconic brands such as Campa Cola to buying stakes in the firm behind Sosyo, Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail has been in news for rapid expansion. The ambitious arm of Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate has also launched a premium fashion store chain Azorte that sells high-end brands such as Mango and Zara.

Now Reliance Retail has ventured into Nykaa's territory with beauty retail platform Tira, with its first store in Mumbai.

Flagship store in Jio's Mumbai hub

  • Set up in Bandra Kurla Complex's Jio World Drive, the flagship store marks the arrival of Tira's online platform for omnichannel beauty retail.

  • Consumers can get access to curated Indian and global beauty brands, as Reliance seeks to bring more options for consumers via different retail formats.

  • They'll be able to buy products from shoppable videos, and will find tips, tutorials, and personalised recommendations.

Personalised services to compete with market leader

  • Apart from that, a virtual try-on feature will also be offered on the Tira app to make more informed purchases.

  • As part of a push to address specific needs, a dedicated virtual gifting station has also been rolled out.

  • Reliance's entry into the online beauty marketplace will be a challenge for Nykaa, which is already relying more on beauty and personal care sales.

  • The startup founded by Falguni Nayar, is expecting growth in the sales of beauty products, rather than fashion.

