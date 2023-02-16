Nykaa introduces Nyveda a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand | Nykaa

Nykaa launched Nyveda - a new Ayurvedic beauty and wellness brand, marking the company’s foray into this trusted Indian science of holistic wellbeing. Nyveda debuts exclusively on Nykaa.com with a range of hair and skin oils that are infused with potent roots and ingredients with proven benefits of nourishment and care.

Nyveda will be exclusively available on the Nykaa app and website, along with the Nyveda website (www.Nyveda.com), from February 16, 2023.

Crafted for a modern lifestyle, Nyveda seeks to deliver efficient solutions in uncomplicated formats that make it possible for wellness to be an everyday choice. By elevating rituals of oiling your hair or moisturising your skin, Nyveda nudges you to focus inwards and recognize these small acts of self-care as big steps towards self-preservation against external stresses. The inspiration for Nyveda’s recipes come from ancient ayurvedic texts such as the Bhav Prakash Nigantu to deliver products that strike a harmonious balance between age-old wisdom and beauty rituals.

Read Also Nykaa announces allotment of 17,58,600 equity shares

The range includes two hair oils - Nyveda Revive My Roots & Nyveda Restore My Shine and a body oil- Nyveda Nourish My Skin Body Oil. Each oil features some of nature's best ingredients that give nourishment and earthy fragrances that calm the senses, allowing you to centre yourself amidst a perennially chaotic world.

The distinct packaging of Nyveda oils are packed with potent ayurvedic ingredients including a few visible ones such as Vetiver Root, Karanja Seeds, Jaswandh(Hibiscus) flower, Curry Leaves and Harad Seeds. The body oil is a luscious hue of gold quintessential to the Lakadong Turmeric it contains. The 100% recyclable packaging of Nyevda is not just convenient to use, but also holds sustainability at its heart, with each ingredient being responsibly sourced and a commitment by the brand to recycle 3x the plastic it uses.

Commenting on the launch of Nyveda, Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO- Nykaa said, “Nykaa’s owned labels strategy is centred around improving lifestyles through thoughtful and well-timed offerings that are customised to the unique needs of Indian consumers. Nyveda is a natural extension of our portfolio, given the relevance of Ayurveda in the Indian notion of beauty and wellness. In their effort to choose a holistic approach to beauty, consumers are leaning towards products and rituals that are both efficient and convenient. With this in mind, we have created the new range of oils from Nyveda, that delivers the age-old, trusted knowledge of Ayurveda in a powerful formulation, for a modern lifestyle.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)