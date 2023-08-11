Nykaa Consolidated GMV Grow By 24% YoY in Q1FY2024 | Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited (referred as Nykaa), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated financial highlights for Q1 FY2024

GMV grew by 24 percent YoY to Rs 26,678 million in Q1 FY2024 . Revenue from Operations grew by 24 percent YoY to Rs 14,218 million in the quarter. EBITDA grew by 60 percent YoY to Rs 735 million in Q1 FY2024.

EBITDA margin was 5.2 percent in Q1 FY2024 vs 4.0 percent a year ago, an expansion of 116 bps. Profit before Tax grew 17 percent YoY to Rs 97 million in Q1 FY2024 and, Net Profit for the Period grew 8 percent YoY to Rs 54 million.

Beauty and Personal Care (BPC)

GMV grew 24 percent YoY to Rs 18,508 million in Q1 FY2024 . Annual Unique Transacting customers (AUTC) grew 21 percent YoY to 10.3 million as on June 30, 2023.

Orders grew 17 percent YoY to 9.5 million for the quarter. GMV contribution from Existing Customers was 79 percent. BPC Contribution margin (as a percent of Net Sales Value) improved by 125 bps YoY to 26.5 percent in Q1 FY2024.

Fashion: Focus on cost, higher than industry growth achieved

GMV grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 6,537 million. Annual Unique Transacting customers grew 30 percent YoY to 2.6 million as on June 30, 2023. Orders grew 12 percent YoY to 1.3 million for the quarter on the Nykaa Fashion platform. GMV contribution from Existing Customers was 44 percent for the quarter versus 30 percent in Q1 FY2023. Fashion Contribution margin for the quarter maintained at levels similar to last year.

Others: Investments into new growth verticals

Others GMV grew 92 percent YoY to Rs 1,633 million, contributing to 6.1 percent of the Consolidated GMV in Q1 FY2024.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)