Nuvama Wealth Q4 Profit Rises 41% To ₹93.9 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹585 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, standalone revenue from operations increased 22.4 percent to Rupees 2,060.7 crore compared with Rupees 1,683.7 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Nuvama Wealth and Investment Ltd reported a 40.5 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 93.9 crore for Q4 FY26, supported by higher fee and commission income along with gains on fair value changes. Revenue from operations during the March quarter rose 21.4 percent to Rupees 585 crore compared with Rupees 482 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue improved from Rupees 507.4 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit rose from Rupees 72.9 crore.

Strong Fee Income Supports Quarterly Growth

Total revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 589.8 crore against Rupees 484.1 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 507.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Fee and commission income increased to Rupees 398.5 crore during the quarter from Rupees 352.4 crore a year earlier and Rupees 331.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax rose to Rupees 126.5 crore from Rupees 89.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rupees 97.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Total expenses increased to Rupees 463.4 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 394.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, led by higher employee benefit expenses, finance costs, and commission-related payouts. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rupees 202 crore, while finance costs rose to Rupees 91.6 crore.

Sequential Profitability Expands

Quarterly profit after tax increased 28.7 percent sequentially from Rupees 72.9 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 93.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.18 from Rupees 1.69 in the preceding quarter and Rupees 1.55 in Q4 FY25.

Net gain on fair value changes rose to Rupees 39.6 crore during the quarter compared with Rupees 17.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company also recognised an incremental employee benefit expense of Rupees 6.3 crore during FY26 following the implementation of the new labour code framework.

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FY26 Profit Increases

For the full financial year FY26, standalone revenue from operations increased 22.4 percent to Rupees 2,060.7 crore compared with Rupees 1,683.7 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 57 percent to Rupees 298.9 crore from Rupees 190.4 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rupees 401.1 crore from Rupees 255.6 crore.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rupees 0.57 per equity share, amounting to Rupees 24.5 crore for FY26. During the year, the company also consolidated Nuvama India Access LVF as a subsidiary after increasing its holding to 67.57 percent effective December 22, 2025. S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP issued an unmodified audit opinion on the standalone and consolidated financial results for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.