NTPC’s installed capacity touches 58,816 MW

With this, the total installed capacity of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC and NTPC group has become 1,320 MW, 50,355 MW and 58,816 MW respectively.

The present installed capacity of NTPC group comprises 55 NTPC Stations i.e. 24 Coal based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 2 Hydro, 1 Wind, 11 solar PV projects and 10 Joint Venture stations.