NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity now stands at 58,259 MW, and the group's installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,874 MW

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)
NTPC Ltd today announced that it has started commercial operations for the second phase of 50-MW out of its 300-MW Nokhra solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, via an exchange filing.

The first phase of NTPC's 100-MW solar photovoltaic project in Nokhra began operations on Dec 12, the company said.

On Dec 13, the company began operations of its 150-MW and 90-MW solar photovoltaic projects at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

