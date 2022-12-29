NTPC starts commercial operation at second phase of Nokhra solar PV project | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

NTPC Ltd today announced that it has started commercial operations for the second phase of 50-MW out of its 300-MW Nokhra solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, via an exchange filing.

The first phase of NTPC's 100-MW solar photovoltaic project in Nokhra began operations on Dec 12, the company said.

NTPC's standalone installed and commercial capacity now stands at 58,259 MW, and the group's installed and commercial capacity stands at 70,874 MW.

On Dec 13, the company began operations of its 150-MW and 90-MW solar photovoltaic projects at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.