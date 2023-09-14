NTPC Signs Supplementary JV With Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

NTPC Limited signed a supplementary joint venture agreement with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan on Wednesday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The supplementary joint venture will amend the joint venture dated February 28, 2008 in respect of formation of a joint venture company Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited (MUNPL) between NTPC and UPRVUNL.

The key amendments according to the exchange filing include, "The SJVA has been signed to take up joint development of Meja Stage-II (2X660 MW), Obra 'D' Thermal Power (2X800 MW) & Anpara 'E' Thermal Power Plant (2X800 MW) projects, subject to techno commercial viability and necessary clearance/ Govt approval and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in place ."

BHEL receives order from NTPC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from NTPC Limited. NTPC announced an investment of Rs 15,529.99 crore for thermal power plant.

BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through International Competitive Bidding.

NTPC shares

The shares of NTPC on Thursday closed at Rs 238.30, up by 0.48 per cent.