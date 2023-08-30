Bharat Heavy Electricals Receives An Order From NTPC For Setting Up Thermal Power Project |

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from NTPC Limited, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

NTPC announced an investment of Rs 15,529.99 crore for thermal power plant.

BHEL has secured the order for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through International Competitive Bidding. Scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing & Commissioning with Civil & Structural works for the EPC Package with Steam Generator capable of Biomass co-firing, Steam Turbine, Generator & Auxiliaries, emission control systems, control and instrumentation, balance of plant packages etc.

The time period by which the orders/contracts will be executed by Unit-1 (48 months from Zero date) and Unit-2 (52 months from Zero date).

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited shares

The shares of BHEL on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 118, up by 2.92 percent.

