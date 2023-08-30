NTPC To Invest ₹15,529.99 Cr In Thermal Power Project | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

NTPC Limited board of directors on Wednesday approved investment of ₹15,529.99 crore for thermal power plant, the company announced through an exchange filing. The investment is towards the Lara Super Thermal Power plant, stage-II for 2x800 MW.

NTPC earnings

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,907.13 crore for June quarter 2023-24 against net profit of Rs 3,977.77 crore in the previous year. Total revenue from operations dipped slightly to Rs 43,390.02 crore from Rs 43,560.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, total income of NTPC in Q1 FY24 was Rs 39,681 crore as against Rs 40,726 crore earlier. Profit After Tax (PAT) on standalone basis was Rs 4,066 crore as against Rs 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39 per cent, it stated. Average power tariff of the company during April-June 2023 was Rs 4.53 per unit, lower than Rs 4.57 per unit in the same period a year ago.

NTPC shares

The shares of NTPC Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 220.50, down by 0.27 per cent.