NTPC Renewable Energy signs MoU with Indian Army for implementing Green Hydrogen Projects in Army establishments | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has signed an MoU with Indian Army for setting up Green Hydrogen Projects in its establishments on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model, the company said via an exchange filing.

The intent is to reduce complex logistics, dependence on fossil fuels and to accelerate decarbonization.

The MoU was signed by Mohit Bhargava, CEO (NTPC REL) and Lt. General Rajinder Dewan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, QMG.

Various locations of Indian Army are powered through DG sets in off-grid locations.

The Indian Army, in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of 'PANCHAMRIT' and Carbon Neutral Ladakh, intend to reduce the dependence on fossil fuel and their logistics for power generation and heat.

NTPC REL will design, develop, and install renewable energy projects (solar, wind etc.) and Hydrogen Energy Storage System in a phased manner.

Under the ambit of the MoU a joint identification of potential sites would be undertaken for setting up of green hydrogen projects for supplying electricity, in a phased manner.

The MoU signals an advanced approach for modernization by Indian Army and NTPC’s commitment to serve the nation and assist its decarbonization goals.

This agreement is a first of its kind and ushers in a new era of border security backed with energy security for the lines of defence of the country.

NTPC REL is a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Limited and currently it has a portfolio of 3.6 GW RE capacity under construction.

NTPC Group has ambitious plans of 60 GW of RE capacity by the year 2032 and currently it has 3.2 GW of installed RE capacity.

NTPC has taken several initiatives in the Hydrogen technologies and already commissioned Hydrogen blending with Piped Natural Gas project at Gujarat and currently executing hydrogen-based mobility project (in Ladakh and Delhi) and green methanol project in MP.