NTPC-Ramagundam employees to focus on effective communication

NTPC-Ramagundam has organised one-day communication workshop for senior executives through virtual mode on March 06, 2021. Delivering his Keynote Address at the workshop, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam& Telangana) underlined the importance of effective communication which is the building block of successful organization. Echoing similar view, Head of HR Vijaya Lakshmi M in her welcome address said that in a competitive world, with the explosion of information and changing media scenario, the importance of communication has further multiplied. P K Laad, GM (TS) and Prasenjit Pal, GM (Project) were present during the opening session.

During the morning session, while T S Sudhir; an independent columnist and political analyst spoke on Media Relations in Changing World, M Gopalakrishna, IAS (Retd.), Ex Chairman of REC and SCOPE delivered lecture on Leadership Communication. In the afternoon session, Dr. Anjuman Borah, Asst. Prof, Journalism Deptt, Tezpur University spoke on the significance of Effective Communication in Organisations followed by lecture on Media Relations in Changing World with thrust on Print and Social Media by Joe A Scaria, senior journalist.