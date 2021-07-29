NTPC invites tender to set up first green hydrogen fuelling station in Leh

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), NTPC’s wholly owned subsidiary has invited a domestic tender to set up India’s first Green Hydrogen Fuelling Station in Leh, Ladakh.

The sale of bid documents would commence from 31st July, 2021.

The tender follows the recent tender floated by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) for procurement of Fuel Cell Buses for Ladakh.

NTPC REL and NVVN would jointly be executing the Green Mobility Project in Union Territory of Ladakh.

A dedicated 1.25 MW Solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC REL to make the Hydrogen Fuelling Station completely green. The solar plant contract is expected to be awarded within a month.

NTPC REL has earlier signed a landmark MoU with Union Territory of Ladakh for development of Green Hydrogen technologies in the high altitude region.

The successful completion of the project would usher in a new era of emission free transport in and around Leh and India would be amongst few countries to take a lead in this coveted space.

The project will be a definitive step towards building a cleaner and greener ecosystem in the region. The successful execution of the project will also ease the surface transport issues of the union territory of Ladakh and will prove to be a major boost to tourism in the region.