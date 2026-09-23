NSE Shares To Trade On Metropolitan Stock Exchange After Strong IPO Subscription

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Shares of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be available for trading on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) from September 24, in addition to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Moneycontrol reported.

MSEI announced that NSE equity shares would be admitted for trading under the “Permitted to Trade” category in its Capital Market Segment from September 24, 2026.

NSE IPO receives strong investor response

Market observers said unlisted NSE shares were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 43 per share on Wednesday, compared with Rs 65 a day earlier.

Based on the IPO price of Rs 1,785, the GMP suggested a possible listing price of around Rs 1,828 per share, indicating a potential gain of 2.41%.

However, market participants noted that the grey market is unofficial and premiums can change depending on investor sentiment and demand conditions.

NSE’s public issue received strong participation, with the Rs 22,561.57-crore IPO subscribed 5.71 times on the final day of bidding. Investors placed bids for 50.60 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares offered.

The retail investor category was subscribed 1.39 times, while the non-institutional investor category received 6.55 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer segment saw the strongest demand, with 12.68 times subscription.

The IPO was open for subscription between September 17 and September 21, with NSE shares scheduled to list on BSE on September 24

NSE maintains dominance in Indian markets

NSE continues to hold a leading position across key segments of India’s capital markets. According to the Redseer report cited in the IPO documents, NSE accounted for 92.99% of India’s cash market turnover and 99.79% of equity futures turnover in FY26.

The exchange held a 74.71% share in equity options based on premium turnover. According to Futures Industry Association data, NSE was the world’s largest derivatives exchange by the number of contracts traded in calendar 2025.

The exchange also ranked third globally in the equity segment by number of trades in 2025, according to World Federation of Exchanges data. NSE’s registered investor base has expanded significantly in recent years.