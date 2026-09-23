NSE Market Lens Explained, How Can Investors Screen Over 2,000 Stocks?

NSE’s beta Market Lens tool helps investors filter over 2,000 stocks. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has introduced Market Lens, a screening tool covering more than 2,000 stocks. The platform is currently available in beta mode.

What is Market Lens?

Market Lens helps users narrow a large stock list using filters and market data. Instead of checking companies individually, investors can set criteria and review matching results.

Users can build customised screens combining conditions suited to their investment approach, including earnings, valuations, dividends or price trends.

It can save time when exploring India’s large listed stock universe.

Can investors search by sector?

Yes. Sector filters cover banks, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, power, consumer durables, telecom services, auto components, insurance, capital markets, chemicals, cement, metals, IT services and mining, among others.

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Someone researching IT services companies can restrict results to that sector before applying other filters. This makes comparisons within an industry easier.

What are the ready-made screens?

Market Lens includes preset screens built around investment themes. Among them are Growth at a Discount, Income + Safety, Momentum + Breakout, Quality & Safety and Value Growth.

These screens group stocks using selected measures. Investors can use them as a starting point, then examine individual companies and the assumptions behind each result.

Other examples include Low Price + High EPS and High Promoter Holding + High EPS Growth. The latter shows 308 stocks in the information provided.

High Dividend Cover + Low Price shows 38 stocks, while High P/E + Low Price shows 144. A High Dividend Payout + Low P/E screen also lets users compare income and valuation measures.

What should investors remember?

A screening result identifies companies meeting specified conditions; it does not establish whether a stock is suitable to buy. A low share price, for example, does not necessarily mean a low valuation.

Investors should check financial statements, business risks and data freshness before acting. Market Lens remains in beta, so its features and displayed stock counts may change.