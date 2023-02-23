e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNSE receives final nod from SEBI to launch social stock exchange

NSE receives final nod from SEBI to launch social stock exchange

To establish a social stock exchange that will allow not-for-profit organisations to obtain capital in the form of equities, debt, or mutual fund units, the regulator gave its in-principle approval to the NSE in December

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
NSE receives final nod from SEBI to launch social stock exchange | Image: NSE (Representative)
Follow us on

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given final approval to the National Stock Exchange of India to establish a social stock market as a distinct division of the NSE.

To establish a social stock exchange that will allow not-for-profit organisations to obtain capital in the form of equities, debt, or mutual fund units, the regulator gave its in-principle approval to the NSE in December.

The not-for-profit organisations can raise money by publicly or privately issuing "zero coupon zero principal" securities after registering on the exchange. One can subscribe to the issue if they want to donate to nonprofit organisations.

Read Also
NSE extends trading hours for interest rate derivatives till 5 pm from Feb 23
article-image

The current minimum issue size for "zero coupon zero principal" securities is set at 100 million rupees, and the current minimum application size for subscription is set at 2,000,000 rupees.

The regulator had also given BSE final licence in December to launch the social stock market.

With inputs from Agencies.

Read Also
NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power to few indices from Mar 31
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NSE receives final nod from SEBI to launch social stock exchange

NSE receives final nod from SEBI to launch social stock exchange

SBI Card allots 1.52 lakh shares to employees as stock options

SBI Card allots 1.52 lakh shares to employees as stock options

Haryana Budget: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 'no fresh tax will be imposed'

Haryana Budget: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 'no fresh tax will be imposed'

Layoff wave: Global media outlet NPR to lay off 100 employees

Layoff wave: Global media outlet NPR to lay off 100 employees

Pine Labs & Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations

Pine Labs & Thomas Cook India partner to enable UPI payments to merchants from G20 nations