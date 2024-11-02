 NSE Launches New Mobile App & Multi-Language Website Expansion To Foster Investor Inclusivity
With this latest initiative, NSE's website now offers content in a total of twelve languages, adding Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu to the previously available English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
NSE | File/ Representational Image

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) launched its official mobile app, NSEIndia, and expanded its corporate website, www.nseindia.com, to support eleven regional languages on the occasion of Diwali.

According to NSE, this dual launch reflects NSE's dedication to democratising financial information, making it easier for investors across the nation to engage with India's capital markets.

Websites's content in 12 language

With this latest initiative, NSE's website now offers content in a total of twelve languages, adding Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu to the previously available English, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati.

This linguistic expansion will reach investors across linguistic and regional barriers, fostering increased engagement and inclusivity.

NSE mobile app

The newly launched NSEIndia mobile app, now available on both the Apple App Store and Android Play Store, promises an intuitive and secure experience for investors on the go.

Key features of the app's initial release include an overview of indices, market snapshots, market trends, and turnover; quick summaries of Nifty 50's top gainers, losers, and most active stocks, along with a convenient stock search and personalised watchlist feature; a specialised option chain section for easy access to options trading data, including active calls, puts, and open interest, providing investors with insights for informed decisions.

New features are step towards inclusive & accessible financial ecosystem

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said, "This Diwali is yet another milestone in NSE's ongoing commitment to India's capital market. Our new mobile app and the expansion of our website into eleven regional languages are transformative steps towards a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem."

He added, "These initiatives are crafted to empower investors by offering intuitive tools, near real-time insights, and the convenience of accessing market information in their native language. We are proud to bring the markets closer to every individual, ensuring that all investors--regardless of their background--can confidently participate in India's economic journey."

