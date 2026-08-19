NSE IPO Moves Closer After SEBI NOC, Ashish Chauhan Says Long-Pending Issues Have Been Resolved

NSE’s IPO moved closer after SEBI granted an NOC. |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange’s long-awaited initial public offering has moved a step closer after receiving a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan thanked the SEBI Chairman for granting the regulatory clearance. He was speaking at the FICCI CAPAM 2026 event.

Chauhan said the long-pending issues linked to the NSE IPO have now been resolved. The development is important because the exchange’s listing plan has remained delayed for several years due to regulatory matters.

The NOC is a key step in the IPO process. However, the exchange will still have to complete other necessary regulatory and procedural requirements before launching its public issue.

Household equity investments rise

Chauhan also highlighted the sharp increase in the flow of household savings into equities. He said the share of equities in total household savings rose to 15.2 per cent in FY25.

This was a significant increase from just 1.8 per cent in FY12. The figures show that Indian households are gradually increasing their exposure to shares and other equity-linked investments.

The growth has been supported by wider access to digital trading platforms, easier account opening, rising financial awareness and the increasing popularity of mutual funds and systematic investment plans.

Capital markets deepen

According to Chauhan, rising equity participation reflects the deepening of India’s capital markets. A larger retail investor base could help companies raise funds and reduce their dependence on traditional bank financing.

The growing participation of households also indicates a shift in savings habits, with more people looking beyond fixed deposits, gold and property.

NSE’s proposed IPO is likely to attract strong investor attention because of the exchange’s important position in India’s capital market infrastructure. Details related to the issue size, timing and price band were not disclosed at the event.