The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce futures contracts linked to corporate bond indices, paving the way for additional risk management instruments in the country's fixed-income market.

The proposed derivatives will enable eligible market participants to manage exposure to fluctuations in corporate bond valuations without having to restructure their individual securities holdings.

The development follows NSE's earlier receipt of a no-objection certificate from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Corporate Bond Index Futures To Strengthen Portfolio Risk Management

According to NSE, the proposed contracts will provide a standardised exchange-traded mechanism for managing risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates and credit spreads, both of which influence corporate bond prices.

Investors will be able to hedge existing portfolios against adverse market movements or initiate directional positions based on their expectations regarding corporate bond market performance.

The introduction of these instruments could provide greater flexibility to market participants seeking exposure to broader movements in the debt market.

NSE expects the product to enhance market transparency and operational efficiency while complementing existing fixed-income investment instruments, including debt-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other passive investment products.

NSE Targets Expansion Of India's Fixed-Income Investment Ecosystem

NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan highlighted the significant growth of India's corporate bond market over the years, which has created opportunities to develop financial instruments catering to evolving investor requirements.

NSE will now undertake the necessary operational preparations in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements before introducing the derivatives.

The exchange has not yet announced the trading commencement date or detailed contract specifications, which will be disclosed separately.

While the proposed launch is expected to expand the range of instruments available in India's fixed-income market, its effectiveness will ultimately depend on the contract structure and the extent of investor participation.

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