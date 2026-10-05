NSE Flags Dabba Trading and Sankhat Bulls, Warns Investors Against Assured Returns

NSE |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India has issued separate investor advisories concerning a Facebook group offering illegal trading services and a Telegram channel providing securities market tips.

The exchange identified the Facebook group as “Dabba Trading” and said it was providing dabba, or illegal, trading services to investors. In another advisory, NSE flagged the Telegram channel “Sankhat Bulls” for offering securities market tips.

NSE said the social media entities mentioned in the advisories are not registered as exchange members or as Authorised Persons of any registered member.

Avoid Assured Stock Market Returns

The exchange cautioned investors against subscribing to schemes or products promoted by individuals or entities promising indicative, assured or guaranteed returns in the stock market. Such offers are prohibited by law, according to the advisory.

Investors should verify the registration details of anyone offering trading services before entering into dealings. A social media group or channel providing market services should not be assumed to have exchange authorisation.

Keep Trading Credentials Private

NSE also advised investors against sharing their trading credentials, including user IDs and passwords, with anyone.

The warning highlights the need to protect access to trading accounts while assessing offers received through social media. Investors should retain control of their login details and avoid handing them over to people offering market tips or trading arrangements.

Verify Brokers And Bank Accounts

Investors can use NSE’s “Know/Locate your Stock Broker” facility on its website to check registered trading members and their Authorised Persons.

The same facility displays designated client bank accounts disclosed by trading members to the exchange. These accounts are identified for receiving money from investors or making payments to them.

NSE urged investors to carefully check these details when dealing with any person or entity. Verifying both registration information and disclosed bank accounts provides a practical way to assess whether the details supplied by a service provider match the exchange’s records.