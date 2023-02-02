NSE bans Ambuja Cements' F&O from trading today, February 2

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to Ambuja Cements stock/security on Thursday, February 2.
The company's stock is outlawed in the F&O sector, according to the NSE, because it has exceeded 95% of the market's position limit (MWPL).
No new positions are allowed for F&O contracts in that stock during the F&O ban period.
Earlier on Wednesday, there were 16,34,011 contracts traded in stock futures, with a total turnover of Rs 1,08,440.43 crore, compared to 9,25,709 contracts traded in index futures, with a turnover of Rs 89,090.76 crore.
The tradings
28,57,67,113 contracts worth Rs 2,77,01,488.80 crore worth of Index options were traded, with a put call ratio of 0.95 and a premium turnover of Rs 102637.71 crore.
51,77,948 contracts worth a total of Rs 3,62,162.41 crore in stock options were traded, with a put call ratio of 0.57 and a premium turnover of Rs 7746.97 crore.
On Wednesday, 29,35,04,781 Futures and Options (F&O) contracts were traded in total, generating a turnover of Rs 2,82,61,182.40 crore, a put call ratio of 0.94, and a turnover in premium contracts of Rs 110384.68 crore.
