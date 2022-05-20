NSE Academy collaborates with HDFC Mutual Fund launch ‘Investverse'

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has signed Agreement with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund.

NAL collaborates with HDFC Mutual Fund to launch first-of-its-kind program namely ‘Investverse: An Introduction to the World of Investing’.

The program shall be offered to college students across India. It is often seen that investing habits inculcated in the youth have a significant impact on investor’s wealth creation in the long run and consequently, the importance of financial awareness among youth cannot be emphasized enough. Against this backdrop, this collaboration is driven by the mission to equip college students with foundational knowledge of personal finance and investing, according to a press statement.

This initiative will help to reach the next wave of first-time investors through a holistic 9-hour course, which will also be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programs will be delivered through online and an application based training that will be co-certified by both the institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC AMC, said, “Through this course, we aim to reach a large number of students and give them access to basic financial knowledge so that they make wise financial decisions. This initiative is part of our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian.”

Commenting on this initiative, Shyamali Basu, Executive Vice President & Head – Products, Marketing & Training, of HDFC AMC, said, “In order to excel in today’s dynamic world, it is essential to have a working knowledge of the basics of personal finance, while at the same time developing one’s soft skills. This course has been designed to tap into this exact need and aims to help students across educational backgrounds, with little or no exposure to personal finance, to up-skill, train themselves, and face the world with confidence.”

Speaking on the occasion, Abhilash Misra, Chief Executive Officer, NAL said “We are delighted to be associated with HDFC AMC in promoting this financial awareness initiative which will bring new ideas to help students develop this important life skill and also find meaningful and gainful employment in BFSI industry.”

This initiative is expected to roll-out to the students across India later in the months of May-June 2022.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:54 AM IST