NSDL launches 'Market ka Eklavya - Express' in 75 cities to mark 75 years of Independence

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) announced it has launched ‘Market ka Eklavya – Express’, an online investment awareness program for students that will be conducted in 8 different languages including Hindi. The program would serve as a beginner’s guide for investing for the youth, the statement said.

To mark the significance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of Government of India to celebrate 75 years of independence, NSDL has launched a new initiative towards investor awareness ‘Market Ka Eklavya - Express’ across 75 cities, especially aimed at the college students who would very soon be entering the phase where they would start earning and naturally, look for avenues of investment.

Earlier this month, Market ka Eklavya (5-hours program) was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the silver jubilee event of NSDL.

On the launch of the initiative Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL said, "Our program has been particularly aimed to create awareness about the financial markets to the young minds who will be the future of our country. In this Amrit Kaal, our digital education initiative focuses on building a path towards Financial Freedom for our youth, symbolizing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Students across India will benefit from this program as it does not restrict to just an area of the population. The program will be conducted for one hour and mainly educate the students on demystifying the jargons, 3I’s – types of Income; Inflation and its impact, types of Investment; 3S – Start early- Power of Compounding, Spread wide, Stay long etc.

Market ka Eklavya is a simple, immersive, and practical program designed to equip the youth with financial awareness and discipline by reasoning through first principles. The course clarifies simple concepts of investing like thumb rules for investing and expense management, when, where and how to Invest, Do’s and Don’ts of investing etc.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:58 PM IST