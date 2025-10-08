Now Buy A Maruti Car With Just ₹1,999 Monthly EMI, New Scheme Targets First-Time Buyers After GST Price Cuts

Maruti Suzuki's New Offer for Budget Buyers | File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest and most trusted car manufacturer, has announced a special finance scheme that allows customers to buy a car with just Rs 1,999 monthly EMI. The company is known for offering a wide range of cars across various price segments, including many models that fall under Rs 5 lakh. With this new scheme, even people with limited budgets can now think about owning a car.

Entry-Level Cars Made More Affordable

This offer mainly targets entry-level car buyers who may have postponed their decision due to budget constraints. With rising aspirations and the need for safer, more comfortable transportation, this scheme could benefit those looking to upgrade from two-wheelers like scooters or bikes to a small car.

Maruti Suzuki’s Alto, WagonR, and Celerio are the key models under this scheme. These cars are already known for being fuel-efficient and budget-friendly, and now with this low EMI plan, they become even more accessible.

Official Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Senior Executive Officer for Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, confirmed the new plan. He said, 'We are launching a new financing product that allows first-time buyers to purchase entry-level cars for just Rs 1,999 per month. This plan is especially for Alto, WagonR, and Celerio models.' More details about the scheme are expected to be released soon.

Low Car Ownership in India, Big Opportunity

Did you know that only 34 out of every 1,000 people in India own a car? In comparison, this number is 185 in China and 832 in the US. This shows there is still a huge untapped market in India, and Maruti Suzuki’s new scheme aims to fill that gap by making cars more affordable for first-time buyers.

GST Reduction Boosts Car Demand

This special EMI offer comes at a time when the Indian government has recently reduced GST rates on cars, making them cheaper. Maruti Suzuki has reduced car prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh due to this tax cut. With falling prices and easy EMI plans, the demand for cars is expected to rise, making this offer perfectly timed for both customers and the company.