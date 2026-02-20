 Novartis India Stock Up 17% After Swiss Parent Decides To Exit Indian Arm
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNovartis India Stock Up 17% After Swiss Parent Decides To Exit Indian Arm

Novartis India Stock Up 17% After Swiss Parent Decides To Exit Indian Arm

Swiss pharma major Novartis AG has decided to sell its stake in the listed Indian subsidiary Novartis India to private equity firm ChrysCapital. The move lifted the stock of Novartis India on Friday. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 976, over 17% higher than its closing price of Rs 830 on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

Swiss pharma major Novartis AG has decided to sell its stake in the listed Indian subsidiary Novartis India to private equity firm ChrysCapital.

The move lifted the stock of Novartis India on Friday. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 976, over 17% higher than their closing price of Rs 830 on Thursday.

Novartis AG has a 70.68% stake in its Indian arm. A consortium of WaveRise Investments, ChrysCapital Fund X and Two Infinity Partners will buy the stake for Rs 860.64 per share. This is a 3.6% premium to the company’s closing price on Thursday.

Read Also
NSE To Impose Additional 15% Exposure Margin on Select F&O Stocks; Vodafone, SAIL, DLF to Be...
article-image

Novartis India informed the stock exchanges that the promoter of the company, Novartis AG, entered into an agreement for the sale and purchase of the shares in Novartis India Limited with WaveRise Investments, ChrysCapital Fund X and Two Infinity Partners on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
NIFTY 50 Q3 Profits Fall 8.1% After 13 Quarters, Revenue Up 10% Despite Labour Code Impact
NIFTY 50 Q3 Profits Fall 8.1% After 13 Quarters, Revenue Up 10% Despite Labour Code Impact
Mumbai Local Train Upgrade: ICF Rolls Out First-Ever 15-Car EMU Rake For Suburban Network, Relief For Commuters Likely Soon
Mumbai Local Train Upgrade: ICF Rolls Out First-Ever 15-Car EMU Rake For Suburban Network, Relief For Commuters Likely Soon
Thane To Become Mobility Hub, Kalyan Future Ready Urban Centre, Says Eknath Shinde On Maharashtra's Major Infrastructure Boost
Thane To Become Mobility Hub, Kalyan Future Ready Urban Centre, Says Eknath Shinde On Maharashtra's Major Infrastructure Boost
'The Batting Collapsed In All...': Mohammad Amir Makes Bold Prediction On Team India's Semifinal Chances At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
'The Batting Collapsed In All...': Mohammad Amir Makes Bold Prediction On Team India's Semifinal Chances At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

Novartis India produces medicines for the treatment of diabetes and chronic neurological, cardiological and dermatological illnesses.

ChrysCapital will have a controlling stake in Novartis India. This deal marks the maiden majority stake buy for ChrysCapital in the Indian pharma industry. The private equity firm has stakes in pharma companies such as Intas Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, Corona Remedies and La Renon.

Read Also
Cipla signs perpetual agreement with Novartis Pharma to manufacture Galvus branded products
article-image

As per Sebi norms, after the execution of the share purchase agreement, the consortium will be required to make a mandatory open offer to the eligible public shareholders of the company.

Axis Capital is the manager of the deal.

ChrysCapital will have the right to nominate certain individuals for appointment as directors on the board of directors of Novartis India. After the consummation of the transaction, the name of the company may be changed, subject to receipt of necessary approvals.

According to the third-quarter financial results of Novartis India, the company reported revenue of Rs 356.27 crore and net profit of Rs 100.90 crore.

Follow us on