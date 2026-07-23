Novartis India Profit Up 16.59% At ₹32.21 Crore For June Quarter

Mumbai: Novartis India Limited announced a standalone net profit after tax of ₹32.21 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 16.59% increase compared to ₹27.62 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹103.81 crore, up from ₹87.55 crore year-on-year, according to the company's exchange filing on 23 July 2026.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter reached ₹112.55 crore, a rise from ₹98.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the June quarter were ₹69.38 crore, compared to ₹60.94 crore year-on-year.

Profit Before Tax and EPS

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹43.17 crore, up from ₹37.22 crore in the previous year's June quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period increased to ₹13.05, compared to ₹11.19 a year ago.

Acquisition of Shares

Novartis AG entered an agreement on 19 February 2026 to sell 1,74,50,680 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 70.68% of Novartis India Limited's equity capital, to WaveRise Investments Limited, ChrysCapital Fund X, and Two Infinity Partners. The acquirers made a public announcement for an open offer on 20 February 2026, which closed on 24 June 2026.

Read Also Novartis India Stock Up 17% After Swiss Parent Decides To Exit Indian Arm

New Labour Codes Impact

The company assessed the impact of the four new Labour Codes notified on 21 November 2025, which resulted in an increase in the provision for employee benefits by ₹79 lakh for the year ended 31 March 2026. This impact was recognised as employee benefit expense in the current reporting period, the company said.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.