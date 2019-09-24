North Central Railway’s Agra and Allahabad Divisions amongst top 10 based on KPI

Under this KPI concept a MOU signed between Railway Board and respective Zonal railway based on mutually agreed performance targets and similar arrangement is done between Zonal Railway and division based on mutual consent on achievable objectives in a particular financial year.

Following important components of KPI are devised with overall objectives of making rail travel and freight transportation through rail a pleasant experience for our customers:

Safety works- elimination of unmanned level crossings, interlocking of manned level crossing, track renewals, etc.

Business and Financial Performance- Totalrevenue, sundry earnings, originating loading , originating passenger traffic etc. Mobility, Throughput and Capacity Utilization-Average interchange of Trains, NTKM, Wagon Turnaround, removal of permanent speed restrictions, average speed of trains etc.

Asset Reliability - Signal Failure Nos., Rail Failures Nos., Weld Failures Nos., Electric Loco Failure Nos., Diesel Loco Failure Nos., OHE Failures Nos., Coach Detachment.

Punctuality Performance of Mail Express- Automatic computerized data of PAM is taken.

Above 05 key performance indicators are monitored very closely by Divisions, Zonal railways and Railway board and KPI score of all 68 divisions on Indian Railways is published every month which provide opportunity to asses overall development of the division as well as a tool to address area of concern.

North Central railway under the able leadership of General Manager Sri Rajiv Chaudhry has taken many short terms and long-term initiatives for improved passenger and freight travel.

Under the Able guidance of Sri Choudhry and with support of team of Principal head of departments and frontline leaders i.e. DRMs of the division and their team, North Central railway has achieved rare feet where two of its divisions Agra and Allahabad have made to top 10 list among 68 divisions of IR based on KPI of August 19 issued by railway board.

Agra division has secured 4th position with score of 89.9% while Allahabad is at 10th spot with overall 87.1% KPI score. North central railway and Western railway are only railways which has more than one division in top ten list of KPI-August 2019.

General manger Sri Rajiv Choudhry complimented DRMs and their team for this historic achievement and also urged upon to work harder in overall organizational interest.