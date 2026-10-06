Normalised PAT For Rentomojo Jumps 71.8% YoY To ₹21.93 Crore In Q1 FY27

Normalised PAT For Rentomojo Jumps |

Mumbai: Rentomojo Limited, an online rental and subscription platform, on 5 October 2026, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Normalised profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹21.93 crore, marking a 71.8% increase year-on-year.

Revenue and Profitability

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 increased by 51.1% year-on-year to ₹126.33 crore. Total income grew by 49.8% year-on-year to ₹127.10 crore.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹52.27 crore, a 50.2% increase year-on-year. Normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 50.8% to ₹29.27 crore.

Exceptional Loss Impact

Reported PAT for the quarter was ₹7.84 crore, impacted by a one-time exceptional loss of ₹11.37 crore from a fire incident. The company also reported a deferred tax expense of ₹2.73 crore.

Operational Performance

Gross items ordered by subscribers increased by 45.8% year-on-year to 329,159. The company's network expanded to 89 experience stores across 14 cities, adding seven new stores during Q1 FY27.

Live items increased by 41.0% year-on-year, and live subscribers grew by 36.3% year-on-year. Items per user increased by 5.9% year-on-year, while average revenue per item grew by 6.8% year-on-year.

Management Commentary

Geetansh Bamania, Chairperson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rentomojo Limited, said that the results reflect the strength of the underlying business. He noted that the company began FY27 with strong momentum, with subscriber orders growing and revenue from operations increasing.

Capital Efficiency

Normalised annualised Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) was 26.6% for Q1 FY27, compared to the weighted average cost of debt of 9.58%. The latest debt was raised at approximately 8.95%.

Growth Strategy

Rentomojo is focusing on omnichannel expansion, new cities and technology investments, and broadening platform services. Water purifier orders increased by 199% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, emerging as a key adjacent category.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.