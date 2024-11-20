Nokia Wins Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal From Bharti Airtel To Boost 4G And 5G Networks In India

Nokia Secures Multi-Billion-Dollar Deal To Power Bharti Airtel's 5G Expansion |

With an aim to boost India's telecom segment, Nokia has signed multi-year, multi-billion-dollar extension deal with Bharti Airtel, the company on Wednesday (November 20) announced through an exchange filing.

With this collaboration, the company aims to expand and strengthen Airtel's 4G and 5G networks across key Indian cities and states. It is seen as part of ensuring the connectivity and preparing the groundwork for advanced 5G evolution.

Nokia’s Cutting-Edge 5G Technology

Under this deal, Nokia will deploy its state-of-the-art 5G AirScale portfolio, which includes Base stations, Baseband units, and Latest-generation Massive MIMO radios.

These solutions, powered by Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, are designed to increase Airtel’s network capacity and coverage.

A Modernised 4G Network with 5G Readiness

As part of the agreement, Nokia will also modernise Airtel’s existing 4G infrastructure. The upgrade will include Deployment of multiband radios, and baseband equipment capable of supporting 5G.

Intelligent Network Management with AI

Nokia will also introduce its MantaRay Network Management solution to Airtel's operations. This AI-powered tool offers are as follows:

- Smart network monitoring

- Digital deployment

- Optimization capabilities

- Technical support

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD, Bharti Airtel, said "Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions. This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be ecofriendly to minimize environmental impact.”

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said “This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India. Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.

"Nokia has collaborated with Airtel for over two decades, providing 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network equipment," added the company in the BSE filing.

Bharti Airtel Shares

The shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday ended the day Rs 1525.95, down by 0.76 per cent.