Noida Techie Struggles With ₹95,000 EMI After Job Loss Forces Shift To Gig Work

A Noida-based tech professional who once earned Rupees 40 lakh annually is now struggling to pay a Rupees 95,000 monthly EMI after losing his job. |

Noida: A high-paying job, a dream home, and a stable future—what seemed like a perfect life quickly unraveled for a techie whose story is now sparking widespread discussion online.

Dream Home Turns Burden

In 2024, the tech professional bought a 3BHK flat worth Rs 1.4 crore in Prateek Grand City, backed by a monthly EMI of Rs 95,000. At the time, his annual salary of Rs 40 lakh made the decision feel manageable. The purchase symbolized success and long-term security, but that confidence proved short-lived when job stability disappeared.

Layoff Triggers Crisis

Just three months ago, the techie lost his job amid broader layoffs, abruptly cutting off his primary income source. Without a steady paycheck, the hefty EMI quickly became a financial strain. The uncertainty of finding new employment has only deepened the crisis, leaving him grappling with both financial and emotional stress.

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Gig Work For Survival

To cope with mounting expenses, he turned to working as a Rapido rider, saving whatever he could to keep up with monthly loan commitments. According to a friend who shared the story online, the shift from a high-income professional to gig work reflects the harsh reality many face when financial planning relies heavily on a single income stream.

Emotional Toll Deepens

The situation has taken a visible emotional toll. The same home that once brought pride now brings anxiety, with sleepless nights spent worrying about repayments and future stability. His friend described him as overwhelmed with regret, often reflecting on whether the decision to take on such a large loan was premature.

Online Reactions Reflect Concern

The story has resonated widely on social media, prompting discussions around financial planning and job security. Many users pointed out the risks of making major financial commitments based solely on current income levels. Others highlighted the growing pressure of EMIs on the middle class and stressed the importance of maintaining emergency funds to cushion unexpected setbacks.

The techie’s experience underscores a broader reality: in an unpredictable job market, even well-planned financial decisions can quickly spiral into stress if circumstances change abruptly.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information provided in a user-shared narrative and reflects reported claims and social media reactions. It does not independently verify the events described.