Noida: South Indian Bank Assistant Manager Absconding After Allegedly Transferring ₹28.07 Cr To Wife, Mother & Relatives’ Accounts

Rahul Sharma, an Assistant Manager at South Indian Bank in Noida, Sector 22, has been alleged to have transferred Rs 28.07 crore from a corporate account into accounts held by his wife and mother.

Following this financial transaction, Rahul, along with his entire family, has gone missing, raising suspicions of a potential escape abroad.

Ranjeet R Nayak, the Regional Manager of the bank (Delhi office), lodged a case at the Sector-24 police station.

Case details

The assistant manager was alleged to have opened bank accounts in the names of his wife, Bhoomika Sharma, his mother, Seema, and others. Subsequently, he verified these accounts and proceeded to transfer funds from a private company into these accounts.

Following a complaint lodged with the police, Ranjeet Nayak informed that they had been receiving reports of irregularities from the branch located in Sector-22 for a few days. In response, the department conducted an investigation through its vigilance team.

Further investigations revealed that Rahul Sharma had transferred Rs 28.07 crore from the company "Associate Electronics Research Foundation" based at Sector 48 to accounts belonging to his wife, mother, and other accounts.

Nayak informed the police that company officials had lodged complaints via email on the 3rd, 4th, and 6th of December, alleging unauthorized and undisclosed transfers of funds from the account.

Primary Suspect in Bank Fraud Case Identified; Investigations and Interrogations Underway

The accused, who was residing with family in Sector-27, Rohtak, Haryana, was identified as the primary suspect.

According to the local police station, they scrutinized the accounts through which the transactions were made subsequent to the case being registered. Interrogations of the accused individuals were expected to take place soon.