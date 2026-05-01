Noida International Airport To Start Commercial Flight Operations From June

Noida International Airport is set to begin commercial flight operations from mid-June, with IndiGo expected to operate the first service.

Following regulatory clearances and as final preparations near completion, the airport, located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to start commercial flights from June 15.

IndiGo is expected to be the first airline to commence operations from the airport, reflecting its early-mover advantage in establishing connectivity from the new aviation hub.

Read Also Noida International Airport Appoints Nitu Samra As Interim CEO

The commencement comes days after the airport changed its chief executive officer after facing hurdles in getting security clearance from the government.

The airport was unable to get the security clearance as its CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, was a foreign national.

As per aviation security norms of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the CEO of a greenfield airport should be an Indian national.

On April 25, the airport announced the appointment of Nitu Samra as Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

The Noida International Airport is being developed as a second major airport for the Delhi-NCR region to ease congestion at the existing hub.

It is designed to initially handle domestic passenger traffic, with a phased expansion plan for international services later in the year.

In the initial phase, flight operations are expected to remain limited, with a gradual ramp-up in frequency and routes.

Airlines including Air India Express and Akasa Air are also expected to begin services after the initial rollout, signalling broader airline participation as operations stabilise.

The airport’s commercialisation has been delayed multiple times due to regulatory approvals, infrastructure readiness, and operational testing.

However, recent developments, including security clearances and airline onboarding, indicate that the project is now in its final stretch before full-scale operations.

Once operational, the airport is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, particularly for passengers from Noida, Greater Noida, and western Uttar Pradesh. It is also likely to reduce traffic pressure on Delhi’s existing airport while supporting growth in passenger and cargo traffic.