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Tata Trusts Chairman and Tata Sons nominee director Noel Tata has sought a revision of the holding company's board meeting agenda, objecting to the proposed sequence of discussions scheduled for Nov 30.

As per a report by Business Standard, Tata Sons earlier postponed the meeting from Nov 26 following Noel's insistence on a mandatory seven-day notice period. Directors had received the original agenda on Nov 22, just four days before the scheduled meeting.

In his latest communication, Noel reportedly requested that the matters raised by him receive priority during the board's deliberations, citing Article 121B of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

Read Also Tata Sons Board To Consider Liquidity Options For Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Noel Tata Prioritises Restructuring Over Mandatory Listing

While the Tata Sons board is expected to advance discussions on listing the holding company, Noel has emphasised the need to examine an alternative corporate restructuring proposal aimed at preserving its unlisted status.

On Nov 16, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reiterated that Tata Sons must comply with regulations governing upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), identifying listing as the way forward.

Noel has also reportedly sought discussions on disclosures concerning business relationships between TVS Motor, associated with nominee director Venu Srinivasan, and Hanno One Warehousing, reportedly owned by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's family.

Another proposed agenda item concerns a funding request from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18% stake in Tata Sons. Tata Trusts remains the largest shareholder with 66% ownership.

Noel assumed the chairmanship of Tata Trusts following the death of his half-brother Ratan Tata in October 2024.

September Board Meeting Records Remain A Flashpoint

Noel has renewed his request for recordings and documents concerning the Sept 17 board meeting, which witnessed disagreements over Chandrasekaran's reappointment and Tata Sons' listing.

He has maintained that Chandrasekaran should not sign the meeting records because the proceedings concerned his own reappointment.

Independent director Harish Manwani presided over discussions on Chandrasekaran's third term after the latter recused himself.

The board backed Chandrasekaran's reappointment, with Noel opposing the proposal. Manwani exercised his casting vote after nominee directors Srinivasan and Noel took opposing positions.

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