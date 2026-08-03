NOCIL Consolidated Net Profit Rises 60.83% To ₹27.76 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: NOCIL Ltd on Monday announced its consolidated net profit increased by 60.83 per cent to ₹27.76 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.26 crore.

Revenue From Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹403.02 crore. This marks a 19.88 per cent rise from ₹336.22 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹408.92 crore, up from ₹342.82 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹371.83 crore, compared with ₹319.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per Share

Basic consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.66. This is an increase from ₹1.03 reported in the same quarter last year.

Board Meeting Details

The unaudited consolidated financial results were approved by the company's Board of Directors during a meeting held on 3 August 2026. The meeting commenced at 11:00 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 2:10 p.m. (IST).

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.