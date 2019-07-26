No one opposed FX sovereign bonds when he was in finance minister

New Delhi: Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Friday said there is no connection between his transfer from the Finance Ministry to Power Ministry and his VRS offer, as he had discussed his voluntary retirement with the Prime Minister's Office on July 18.

"I had discussed my VRS (voluntary retirement) with the Prime Minister's Office on July 18...much ahead of the transfer order. There is no connection between the two," Garg said. Asked whether his VRS proposal is accepted by the government, he replied that there is a due process and the proposal is under consideration as it takes time.

Asked about the reasons for putting in his papers ahead of his superannuation, he said, "I don't think we should discuss those reasons. Let's rest that matter as that was discussed and I conveyed my decision much before. So, this move has nothing to do with it." About reconsidering his early quitting the job, he said, "I don't think that question is again relevant." Earlier in the day, Garg took over as the new Power Secretary. Asked why he didnt sign the Bimal Jalan Committee report (on RBI reserves), he replied that the panel had not completed its deliberations.