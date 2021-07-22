No likely impact of Cairn and Devas lawsuits on Air India's disinvestment process: Govt

Air India is a separate corporate entity with its own management and board so there is "no likely impact" on its ongoing disinvestment process due to the lawsuits filed by Cairn Energy and Devas Multimedia in the US court, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday.

Cairn Energy and Devas Multimedia, respectively, are seeking USD 1.725 billion and USD 1.2 billion -- which they won in international arbitrations -- from India.

"Cairn Energy and Devas Multimedia have filed lawsuits in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York seeking declaratory and money judgement against Air India Limited as an alter ego of the Republic of India," Singh said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

There is "no likely impact" of the lawsuits on the ongoing disinvestment process of Air India Limited as it is a separate corporate entity with its own management and board, he mentioned.

"The case is being defended by Air India Limited. The company has appointed lawyers to defend its interests," Singh said.