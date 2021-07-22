Air India sale: Financial bids likely to be received from QIBs by September 15, says Minister

Financial bids for Air India are likely to be received from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by September 15 this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said on Thursday.

The Centre had invited Expression of Interests (EoIs) for Air India on January 27, 2020. The last date of submission of EoIs-- after multiple extensions due to COVID-19 pandemic -- was December 14, 2020.

"Multiple EoIs were received by Transaction Advisor. The EoIs were evaluated by the Transaction Advisor for selection of QIBs. Request for Proposal (RFP) along with draft Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) have been shared with QIBs by the Transaction Advisor on March 30, 2021, for submission of financial bids," Singh stated.

"The financial bids are likely to be received by September 15, 2021," he added in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.