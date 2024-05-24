'No Communication From MoD,' Says Godrej Properties After Objections Raised By COD | Image: Godrej Properties (Representative)

Godrej Properties has refuted the objections raised by the Defence ministry regarding a residential project undertaken by the company in Mumbai. The ministry has demanded suspension of the work at the project site due to its proximity to the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kandivali.

“As a responsible developer, all our projects commence post grant of appropriate and necessary approvals from concerned authorities. In this case too, all requisite approvals from concerned authorities and RERA are intact. We have not received communication from any concerned authority citing any non-compliance on our part,” spokesperson of the company said without commenting further on the issue.

Seeking a 'stop-work notice' against the project, the Defence Ministry unit has told the building proposal department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) in a note that the plot is located within 500 metres of the Kandivali complex.

The COD cited the Union government's May 2011 guidelines specifying that construction activity is not permitted within 100 metres of any defence establishment. Further, the construction of up to a maximum of four storeys is allowed within 100-500 metres of the periphery after securing a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Defence Ministry.

Godrej Reserve is spread across 18 acres of developable land parcel. This project is a symphony of urban design and natural beauty offering. The site is one of the largest freehold land parcels in western suburbs, a blend of Mumbai’s modern living and offers three towers with 52 floors each. It has an estimated revenue potential of Rs 7,000 Crore.

