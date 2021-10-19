NLPBots reboots as E42; launches new logo

Light Information Systems today announced that they have rebranded their AI platform as a service offering as E42.ai from erstwhile NLPBots and have unveiled a new logo.

E42 is a leading AI & Natural Language Processing platform driving enterprise cognition across processes.

The platform enables users to create multifunctional cognitive agents that automate complex enterprise processes that normally requires human cognition.

The platform has been designed to help the enterprises in achieving cost optimization, improving user experience while saving time, energy and resources. The rebranding was a way to highlight the varied scope of use cases and automation that can be created on E42 and to highlight the true potential of Cognitive Process Automation, according to a press release.

E42 is an end-to-end AI - NLP-based award-winning intelligent platform that can be deployed for automating processes across functions and industry verticals. E42 is a platform as a service that is easy to deploy, maintain and migrate, helping enterprises and partners globally to automate time and resource-consuming processes and helping them in scaling their business.

Animesh Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, Light Information System Private Limited said, "E42 platform is a pioneer in AI NLP- algorithms that exhibit human-like intelligence to take over multiple roles across various domains. The multi-functional cognitive agents created on the E42 platform are skilled decision-makers, employees and workers that augment the enterprise work force to help them scale their businesses faster, improve their user experience and drive efficiencies all around”.

The multifunctional cognitive agents created on E42 perform various roles within the enterprise and learn across processes to intervene accordingly, while the conversational capability becomes just one of the possible human interactive touch points as and when needed.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:52 PM IST