Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Madhavbaug's Power MAP, India's first intelligent chronic disease patients habit tracking system

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated Madhavbaug's (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Labs Ltd), Power MAP.

The Power MAP application integrates various medical services like pathology labs, dietitians, exercise experts, stress counsellors and other specialised consultants.

Power MAP is a medical analytics application developed by Madhavbaug under the trusted leadership of their CEO, Dr Rohit Sane.

Addressing the launch event, Gadkari emphasized on the need for technological innovations to provide healthcare access to rural and urban low socio-economic sections.

Madhavbaug (Vaidya Sane Ayurved Labs Ltd), is a medical service institution that treats chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 08:44 PM IST