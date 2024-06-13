Nitin Gadkari Congratulates Tata Punch.ev And Nexon.ev For Securing First 5-Star Ratings Under Bharat NCAP In EV Category | X

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and the senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, June 13, congratulated Tata Motors' for its accomplishment.

Gadkari, in his social media post wrote, "Congratulations to @tataev @TataMotors for achieving a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for the Punch.ev and Nexon.ev, thus becoming the first ever 5-star rated EVs in the Indian automotive market."

He also noted that the Bharat NCAP rating is more than just a mark of quality; it emphasis a commitment towards safety and protection for vehicle occupants. "As electric vehicles spearhead the future of mobility in India, a strong Bharat NCAP rating serves as an invaluable tool for consumers in selecting safer vehicles," he said.

Importance of Bharat NCAP Ratings

The Bharat NCAP rating system is a benchmark made to elevate the vehicle safety standards in country and was introduced to improve road safety.

This rating system provides an invaluable tool for consumers, helping them make an informed decisions based on the safety ratings of vehicles.

This recognition of Tata Motors' EVs with a 5-star rating sets a new benchmark for other manufacturers industries in the Indian market.

Moreover, as the automotive industry in India transitions towards a more sustainable and eco friendly options, safety will remain a pivotal factor in consumer decisions.

Shares performance

The shares of Tata Motors on Thursday closed at Rs 985.80, down by 0.29 per cent.