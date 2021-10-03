NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform calls for entries for WTI Awards

To celebrate the 75th year of independence, the NITI Aayog's flagship initiative, Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), will felicitate 75 woman achievers as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In its fifth year since inception, the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI) 2021 will celebrate the contribution of woman entrepreneurs towards 'Sashakt aur Samarath Bharat' - by building self-sufficient businesses and/or overcoming challenges via unique business solutions, the NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The WTI Awards is the NITI Aayog's endeavour to recognise and celebrate stories of exceptional women change-makers from across India, it said adding that since 2018, the WTI Awards have been hosted under the aegis of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform with a focus on 'women and entrepreneurship'.

"The awards continue to bring to the fore, inspiring female role models charting impact across the country. The previous editions have shed much-needed spotlight on the stellar work of women-led businesses, both in commercial and social sectors," it said.

Nomination can be done under one or more than one of the seven categories - public and community service, manufacturing sector, non-manufacturing sector, financial products enabling economic growth, climate action, promote art, culture and handicrafts and digital innovation, it said.

Currently, the Women Entrepreneurship Platform has more than 21,000 registered users and has ongoing programmes with 37 partners, including seven newly approved partners whose onboarding is under process, it added.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:09 PM IST