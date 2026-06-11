NITI Aayog Meeting: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unveils 'Viksit Rajasthan-2047' Blueprint, Targets $350-Billion Economy By 2029

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma outlines Rajasthan's long-term growth strategy and investment-driven development roadmap at the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting | X - @BhajanlalBjp

Jaipur, June 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday presented the state's development vision, key achievements and future roadmap at the 11th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Rajasthan’s Vision For A $350-Billion Economy

Reaffirming the state's commitment to the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat-2047', the Chief Minister outlined Rajasthan's comprehensive strategy for transforming the state into a leading economic powerhouse driven by youth, investment, agriculture, women's empowerment and good governance.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is achieving new milestones in self-reliance, innovation, good governance and inclusive growth. Rajasthan, he added, is fully aligned with the Prime Minister's vision and is determined to play a pivotal role in realising the dream of a developed India by 2047.

Focus On Youth, Farmers, And Women

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government has placed the poor, youth, farmers and women at the centre of all policy initiatives. Highlighting Rajasthan's demographic strength, Chief Minister Sharma noted that nearly 63 per cent of the state's population comprises youth, making them a key driver of future growth and development.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan has introduced more than 35 new policies to create an investor-friendly ecosystem and accelerate industrial growth. The state has signed investment memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore, while groundbreaking ceremonies have already been completed for projects exceeding Rs 9 lakh crore. He also highlighted the establishment of a modern 9 MMTPA refinery, describing it as a "landmark step in Rajasthan's industrial transformation".

Chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.



Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India’s development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared… pic.twitter.com/xh7nFX8qyH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2026

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's target of making Rajasthan a $350-billion economy by 2029, supported by the state's current Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate of 10.24 per cent.

Skill Development And Employment Initiatives

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's 'My Bharat' initiative, Chief Minister Sharma said the campaign has emerged as an effective platform for connecting young people with nation-building. Rajasthan currently ranks second in the country with 18 lakh registered youth participants.

The state has implemented the Rajasthan Skill Policy, Rajasthan Youth Policy and Rajasthan Employment Policy in alignment with national initiatives such as Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Employment opportunities are also being generated through cooperative development, dairy expansion and the One District-One Product programme.

The Chief Minister added that the state government is committed to transforming farmers from 'Annadata' to 'Urjadata' and entrepreneurs. "Rajasthan ranks first in the country under both the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, with 2.19 crore insurance policies issued, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Component-A, under which 496 solar projects with a combined capacity of 723 MW have been established."

He said that the effective implementation of the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana has boosted cultivation and productivity of pulses, oilseeds and horticultural crops in desert districts, resulting in higher farmer incomes and enhanced agricultural output.

Women-Led Development And Social Welfare

Highlighting the state government's commitment to women-led development, Chief Minister Sharma said initiatives such as Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi are helping women become economically self-reliant. Rajasthan has secured the top position in the country for two consecutive years under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Yojana and ranks second under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, he added.

Innovative Governance Practices

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan has adopted innovative governance practices inspired by the Centre's Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform. Through the state's 'Raj Unnati' platform, 42 major projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being monitored and reviewed in real time, ensuring faster implementation.

Reaffirming the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Chief Minister Sharma added that strict action is being taken against corrupt officials. "Through the Sampark Portal, the average grievance redressal period has been reduced from 28 days to 14 days, with more than 98 per cent of complaints being effectively resolved."

The Chief Minister highlighted the success of Gram Vikas Chaupals, which facilitate direct interaction between government representatives and rural communities. He noted that Neemrana Block secured second position nationally in NITI Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Programme rankings for the third quarter of 2025-26, while Ramgarh Pachwara and Fatehgarh blocks also recorded impressive performances.

To increase awareness of government welfare schemes, Gram Vikas Raths were deployed across Gram Panchayats, reaching nearly two crore people, including 51 lakh direct participants.

Heritage Conservation And Environmental Initiatives

Chief Minister Sharma said that under the Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme, more than 660 heritage havelis in Jhunjhunu, Churu and Sikar districts are being developed as tourism units with financial assistance from the state government.

On environmental conservation, the Chief Minister highlighted Rajasthan's commitment to the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. "The state has set a target of planting 50 crore saplings over five years, of which nearly 20 crore have already been planted."

Water conservation initiatives such as 'Catch the Rain', 'Jal Sanchay Janbhagidari' and 'Karmabhumi se Matrubhumi' are also yielding significant results across the state.

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Roadmap For Inclusive Growth And Development

The Chief Minister reiterated that Rajasthan's development roadmap is firmly anchored in inclusive growth, good governance and sustainable progress, positioning the state as a key contributor to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)