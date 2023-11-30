Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Brings West End Classic MAMMA MIA! To India This Festive Season

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Brings West End Classic MAMMA MIA! |

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre expanded its collection of iconic international theater productions by debuting the smash hit musical "MAMMA MIA!" from the West End Original.

Sharing her thoughts on the opening day, Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson, said, “True to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India, we are delighted to showcase our first West End presentation, MAMMA MIA! at the NMACC. Known for its foot-tapping music by ABBA, this iconic tale of love, music, and relationships holds universal appeal. I invite all of you to be a part of this joyous celebration and create lots of happy memories with your loved ones this festive season.”

The shows are scheduled from November 29th to January 7th 2024.

West End's 'MAMMA MIA!': Donna, Sophie, and ABBA's Timeless Hits

Located on an idyllic Greek island, MAMMA MIA!, a long-standing show at London’s West End, narrates the tale of Donna, a single mother, and and her soon-to-be-a-bride daughter Sophie and her quest to find her unknown father leads Donna to encounter three men from herm her distant romantic past. This heartening story is complemented by the timeless hits of the renowned Swedish band ABBA.

This sensational, feel-good musical filled with various emotions from human connections, has delighted more than 65 million individuals worldwide through 50 productions in over 16 languages. With love as its central theme, this vibrant musical promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, adding joy to the holiday cheer.

pic.twitter.com/o3G6eW6BO1 — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) November 29, 2023

The musical production is a treasure-trove of over 22 foot- tapping numbers like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Super Trouper’, ‘Honey, Honey’, ‘Voulez-Vous’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ and many more.

The musical's premiere night welcomed the Founder's family and distinguished figures from various industries. The packed packed house inside The Grand Theatre joyfully sang along to ABBA's iconic songs, enjoying this West End classic in the heart of Mumbai.

With this brand-new theatrical, the Cultural Centre maintains its commitment to presenting a dynamic array of global and local productions, further enriching its offerings.

Shiamak Davar and Marzi Pestonji beautifully sing as they reminisce the enthralling experience of MAMMA MIA! and invite all dancing queens and kings to #TheGrandTheatre.



Shows from November 29th - January 7th



Book your tickets now on https://t.co/k2phrERzqP#MammaMia pic.twitter.com/CgHTvKlchS — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) November 29, 2023

"What a show! What an energy! Everyone in the audience was singing next to you, clapping and stamping their feet," says Orry as he shares some of the most joyous moments from MAMMA MIA! at #TheGrandTheatre.



Shows from November 29th - January 7th



Book on https://t.co/k2phrERzqP pic.twitter.com/e5127vnXuO — Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (@nmacc_india) November 29, 2023

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000- seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seater Cube. The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.